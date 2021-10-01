Taapsee Pannu posts pictures from her ‘traditional house’ Zainab Nasir | October 01, 2021 Share

Taapsee Pannu posts pictures from her ‘traditional house’

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared glimpses from her new home which she purchased recently.



Her new house is bigger than her old property and looked quite traditional.

The Haseen Dilruba actress’s new house has an apt name, Pannu Pind.

Samantha Akkineni posted a picture of Taapsee posing excitedly in her new property.

The Pannu Pind looked modern with an extraordinary decor to it. The decoration elements consisted of paintings, trophies and scattered bits of greenery. The bed set looked a mix of traditional cum modern piece.

Looking at the glimpses Taapsee shared, the antique and quaint look coupled with modern and contemporary style made the décor unique and interesting.

On the work front, Taapsee will feature in a new film named Rashmi Rocket.



