Kriti Sanon gets awkward in old audition video: Watch Zainab Nasir | October 01, 2021





Actress Kriti Sanon revealed her discomfort in wearing a ‘two piece’ suit during one of her auditions.



A throwback audition video circulated on social media where Kriti was spotted wearing a dress with her hair neatly styled in waves.

The Mimi actress posed in different angles flaunting her looks.

For Kriti, wearing the two piece cloth was one of the most embarrassing days of her life as she later revealed not feeling at ease in it at all.

The host flooded Kriti with various questions which she proudly answered.

The actress has clocked 8 years in the industry with her epic acting style and performances.

Her latest film Mimi became a huge hit where she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.



