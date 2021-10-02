Rishi Kapoor told Neetu Singh 'he will never get married to her' Web Desk | October 02, 2021 Share

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh once revealed that they never planned to marry in the initial years of their relationship.

Speaking on Koffee with Karan season one, Rishi revealed that Neetu has been a strong backbone to their marriage.

"It has always been Neetu who has made all the efforts, I have always been a difficult man," said Rishi.



Touching on how they started dating, Rishi told Neetu, "I'll only date you, I'll never get married to you." However, five years down the lane, the couple tied the knot.



The duo got married in 1975. Rishi Kapoor passed away of cancer in 2020.