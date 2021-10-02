Lata Mangeshkar shares how she recovered after being poisoned Sakina Mehdi | October 02, 2021 Share

Most popular veteran Indian playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar once revealed during an interview that someone tried to kill her and it took her three months to recover.

The singing legend shared, “We Mangeshkars don’t talk about it, as it was a terrible phase in our life. The year was 1963. I began to feel very weak, and could barely get up from my bed. It came to a point where I couldn’t move on my own.”

She also addressed the rumours about her not being able to sing again after she was poisoned, she said, “Not true. This is a myth created around my slow poisoning. No doctor told me I won’t be able to sing. In fact, our family doctor Dr R P Kapoor who cured me said he was determined to see me back on my feet. But let me clear the misunderstanding propagated over the years, I didn’t lose my voice.”

Mangeshkar added, “It was confirmed that I was being poisoned slowly. Dr Kapoor’s treatment and my own determination pulled me through. After being bedridden for three months I was ready to record again.”