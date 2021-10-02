'Bigg Boss season 15:' A look inside this year's jungle-themed house Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 02, 2021 Share

'Bigg Boss season 15:' A look inside this year's jungle-themed house

The hit Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to return to the TV screens for the 15th season on Saturday (October 2, 2021). This time, the much-awaited season of the reality show is themed around a jungle.

Bollywood Dabangg Khan, superstar Salman Khan will also return as the show host.

While Salman, who has been teasing his fans with exciting promo videos from the show, with veteran actress Rekha's voiceover in the backdrop, the Bigg Boss house designer Omung Kumar has shared a glimpse into the inside of the house.





Designed by Kumar and Vanita Kumar, the aesthetically designed wilderness of the Bigg Boss house is peaceful but hides many secrets that could cause trouble in the contestants’ lives.

The garden area of the house has been transformed into a jungle with lush green trees, beautiful hangings, grass, a swing hanging from a tree.

Animal motifs, paintings and floral wallpapers can be seen at the entrance and a giant flamingo structure is standing right in the middle.

Take a look at the inside of the Bigg Boss season 15 house here.



