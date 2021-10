Priyanka Chopra is 'facing fears' on the sets of Citadel: See Photo Web Desk | October 03, 2021 Share

Priyanka Chopra is wielding a gun on the sets of Citadel.

The actor, who is currently shooting in Spain, shared a photo of her silhouette on Saturday.

"Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her," a fully-armedPriyanka captioned alongside her photo.



Priyanka has been busy shooting for Citadelsince earlier this year. The series also stars Game of Thronesstar Richard Madden.