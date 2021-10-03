Reason NCB is questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan Web Desk | October 03, 2021 Share

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the department raided a party on Saturday night.

"Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office at south Mumbai. He was on a cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted rave party”, said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

"The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said. Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."

