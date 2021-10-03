Hina Khan pays visit to late father's grave on birthday: 'you were my anchor ' Web Desk | October 03, 2021 Share

Indian television star Hina Khan is remembering late father on her birthday.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Hina shared a photo of her hand as she stood at the door of a graveyard, looking at her father's grave.

"It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful!" she wrote alongside the photo.

Hina continued, "In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.."





"Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you..I am forever your strongest girl.." penned an emotional Hina.

"I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.." she concluded.

Hina lost her father earlier this year due to cardian arrest.