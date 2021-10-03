Mumtaz shares why she was reluctant to marry Shammi Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | October 03, 2021 Share

Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz recently sat down for an interview with a publication and spoke about why she rejected late actor Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal.

The 74-year-old said that she was the one who refused to marry Kapoor, “The world wanted to marry me but I had to decide who I shall remain happy with. Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?’.”

She added. “Today when I am married to Mayur Madhvani who by the grace of God has money, people believe that I had refused Shammi.”

Mumtaz disclosed that Shammi wanted her to stop acting and get married to him, “Kapoors didn’t like it if the bahus in their family were in the film line. Shammiji told me that if I wanted him to be happy with me, I would have to give up my career. Now at that young age, I was very ambitious and wanted to reach somewhere. I wanted to settle my family as well. Just to sit at home didn’t go down with me.”