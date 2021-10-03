Jackie Shroff claims he played important role in Salman Khan’s success Sakina Mehdi | October 03, 2021 Share

During an interview, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff revealed that superstar Salman Khan started getting offers from film industry after he showed his photos to directors.

The 64-year-old recalled, When I was modelling, Salman was just 17-years-old and he was getting to know the world of showbiz at that time since his father is one of the finest writers we have had. Me and Sanjay baba used to see this kid and how he used to style and slowly, he also started modelling.”

Shroff added, “I saw his photos while working with his father and I showed them to my directors and he started getting roles. I saw the actor quality in him in his photos and the way he used to recite dialogues to me as an assistant director. I notice how an assistant director handles the actors and he did it beautifully. I didn’t know at that time that this kid is going to become such a big superstar one day."