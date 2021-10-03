Harshvardhan is excited to work with father Anil Kapoor in upcoming biopic Sakina Mehdi | October 03, 2021 Share

Harshvardhan is excited to work with father Anil Kapoor in upcoming biopic

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is gearing up to begin filming alongside his father Anil Kapoor for upcoming biopic on Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra.

Sharing thoughts about working with his father, the 30-year-old told an outlet, “I think my performance is going to benefit greatly from his presence. We can watch the monitor together and he can tell me how I can do something better or differently.”

He added, “Him being in the film is going to get the best out of me. Once the casting is done, it’s going to be an interesting ensemble, because there are a couple of other great roles in the film.”

In the biopic, the Mirzya actor will be playing Abhinav, whereas, the senior Kapoor will be portraying the sporting star’s father.