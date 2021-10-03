Aryan Khan under investigation in drug case Zainab Nasir | October 03, 2021 Share

Star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained in a drug raid on Sunday as he headed to the NCB over his case.



A ship was raided off the Mumbai coast last night where Aryan was caught carrying drugs which got seized.

The star kid has been on the news lately after his detention in the case.

A video of Aryan rushing to the Narcotics Control Bureau went instantly viral online where an officer was carrying a big plastic bag and a suitcase inside the office which seemed to be the drugs that were confiscated in the raid.

The kid is being currently investigated by the agency.







