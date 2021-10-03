Samantha Akkineni alters her social media name right after marital split Zainab Nasir | October 03, 2021 Share





Actress Samantha Akkineni changed her name on social media a day after she parted ways with husband Naga Chaitanya.



She changed it back to Samantha after keeping ‘S’ for some time.

The couple confirmed the news as they announced it on separate notes for followers and fans on Saturday, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Later, Samantha’s ex father-in-law also shared some messages about them, He wrote, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength.”

Samantha and Naga got married in 2017 and parted ways after 4 years.