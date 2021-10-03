Aijaz Aslam gets candid on his married life: ‘My only priority was that a girl should be tall' Zainab Nasir | October 03, 2021 Share

Actor Aijaz Aslam opened up on his personal life in a recent candid interview.

The actor appeared in the show Good Morning Pakistan where he revealed things not yet known about his married life.

In an interview, Aijaz said, “My marriage was an arrange marriage, I’ve never met my wife before we got engaged. I had a family pressure to get married soon after I joined showbiz. My only priority was that the girl should be tall to maintain a balance as I’m quite tall, the rest of the things were up to my family.”

The Kashkol actor stated, “My wife Sabeen does not like to make herself prominent on social media. She’s busy with her kids and home, her priorities are quite different.”