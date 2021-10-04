Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan admits taking drugs Sakina Mehdi | October 04, 2021 Share

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday was arrested containing drugs by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after raid at a rave party on cruise. However, sources have revealed that he has been doing drugs since last four years.

According to NCB sources, the 23-year-old revealed to taking drugs during his Dubai and UK stay as well. Moreover, during the interrogation he cried inconsolably.

Other than Aryan, NCB arrested seven more people during the raid on cruise ship in Mumbai, there names are Arbaaz Merchant, Nupur Sarika, Munmun Dhamecha, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal and Ismeet Singh.