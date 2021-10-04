Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on 43rd birthday with special post Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 04, 2021 Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a priceless throwback photo of sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan to wish her on 43rd birthday on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Ki & Ka actress posted a throwback photo from Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s wedding to send love to her on the special day.





Kareena, 41, also made Soha’s chicken washing story public in the special birthday post. She wrote, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since sakpataudi.”

The Heroine actress further said, “Happy birthday, sister-in-law, lots of love always.”

“P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold,” she said while sharing the photo also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and she herself.





Kunal also shared several beautiful pictures with his wife, Soha to wish her on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my sunshine sakpataudi,” he wrote. Soha and Kunal married on January, 25, 2015.