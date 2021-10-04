Randhir Kapoor reveals he never proposed wife Babita Sakina Mehdi | October 04, 2021 Share

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter Karisma Kapoor and revealed that his father Raj Kapoor insisted him to get married to Babita.

The 74-year-old shared that his father and the family were aware about his relationship with Babita. While talking about how he got married, Kapoor stated, “Main timepass kiye jaa raha tha. He was like, ‘Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi?’ (I was whiling away time. My father asked if I had any intention of getting married).”

Randhir said his father Raj asked him, “Jab woh buddhi ho jayegi shaadi karega usse (Would you marry her when she gets old)?”

The Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor told that this is how he did not get a chance to propose Babita and his parents already did on his behalf.

Babita and Randhir tied the knot in 1971, however, in 1988, the latter moved out and the couple lived separately but they still are legally married.