In a 2013 email interview with The Express Tribune, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had revealed that legendary comedian Umer Sharif is a source of inspiration for him.

The 54-year-old shared, “I’ve watched Umer Sharif since I entered the industry over 20 years ago and he is one of the best comedians of all time. What I love most about him is his comic timing and delivery.”

He had added, “You can be the funniest man on paper but unless you’ve got the timing right, your joke will be lost. Mr Umer Sharif, I salute your gift!”

On Saturday, The undisputed king of comedy passed away in Germany after battling serious health issues.