Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share glimpse of their holiday in Paris with Aaradhya

Bollywood’s beloved star couple, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are currently enjoying the best time in Paris.

After photos of a gorgeous Aishwarya, ruling over the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2021, took internet by storm, some new snaps of the beauty diva spending time with husband and daughter are making rounds on social media.





In the latest snaps, the Bachchans could be seen keeping their style quotient bar high as always as the mother-daughter duo is potted showcasing the floral hues to their attire while, Abhishek opted for a monotone look with matching sunglasses and a mask.

In the picture, the Guru actress is seen dress in blue boot cut jeans with a matching long floral printed overcoat. She is seen sporting a chic look for the day with her hair left open.

On the other hand, young Aaradhya is seen clad in a grey and pink floral dress with a red fur coat over it. She is also seen adding a matching hairband, a cross-body bag and silver shiny shoes to round off her look.

Earlier, the Ludo actor took to social media to share a picture from Paris after the fashion event wrapped up. Sharing the photo, Abhishek wrote, "All wrapped up! #paris #familytime aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."





He also took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, to share the first video from his holiday in Paris with his wife and their daughter Aaradhya. He posted a short boomerang clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in The Big Bull, He will be seen next in Bob Biswas and Dasvi. While Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022.