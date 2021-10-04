Anushka Sharma takes internet by storm with latest photos: check out Zainab Nasir | October 04, 2021 Share

Anushka Sharma takes internet by storm with latest photos: check out

Actress Anushka Sharma shared glimpses from her Monday morning as she posted an adorable photoshoot on social media.



The Pari actress recently returned to Mumbai after a 3 month long stay in London with husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to IG, Anushka gave an insight into her day. In the picture Anushka was seen clad in a strappy printed dress with a bunch of layered necklaces, hair styled to perfection and the makeup game looked on point.

Her fans gushed over her goofy expression which added to her beauty.

Fans showered Anushka’s picture with love and praise.

One fan wrote, “How so Cute and Beautiful at the same Tym. [sic]"







