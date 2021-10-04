Shibani Dandekar weighs in on promoting women rights: ‘We have been given a voice’ Zainab Nasir | October 04, 2021 Share





Actress Shibani Dandekar revealed her take on women empowerment and stressed upon looking forward with a positive outlook towards life as she sat for an interview with a publication.



According to the actress there is still a lot to be done in terms of promoting the self-worth of women nowadays.

In an interview with Hindustan Times,the Roy actress said, “The whole thing about women empowerment is like a double edged sword. You kind of have to think of all the progress that we have made over the years, and then sometimes you think, ‘man, we are just not moving fast enough.”

“One has to just take the positives out of it, and try and focus on that, rather than thinking about how we’re still struggling and fighting”.

In continuation the actress went on saying, “Should this be a fight at all? No, it absolutely shouldn’t. But we are making progress. We have been given a voice. We have been given a platform. We need to do whatever it is that we can. We are paving the way for the women that come after us. There’s a certain sense of responsibility.”

Dandekar concluded, “There are little girls out there who want to live in a different world, and we have a responsibility to make that happen. My team is filled with young girls. We have to think about fighting the good fight.”