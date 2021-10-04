Yami Gautam's latest photos are all about self acceptance Zainab Nasir | October 04, 2021 Share





Yami Gautam's latest photos are all about self acceptance

Actress Yami Gautam wished to change the trend as she urged fans to accept one’s skin conditions with pride rather than using filters and apps like Photoshop to make it look unreal.



The Vicky Donor actress took to Twitter to flaunt her skin without any shame.

She captioned the pictures saying, “Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it.”





The film industry is an extremely dark and toxic place to work in which makes one’s self esteem low, the unwillingness to embrace one’s natural beauty.

An unrealistic standard of beauty is created amongst celebrities.