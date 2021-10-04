Neha Dhupia touches upon meaning of ‘unconditional love’ in latest photo Zainab Nasir | October 04, 2021 Share





Neha Dhupia shared glimpses of her happy family days amid pregnancy.



The couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi warmly welcomed their 2nd child, a baby boy and could not stop gushing over their liitle munchkin.

Neha took to IG, posted pictures of her family and captioned it, “Oh boy! … you have brought us so much joy ….”

The group of three were all twinned in white as they candidly posed in different angles setting an example of unconditional love.

After the birth of the child Neha’s fans took to her comments section and showered her with love and good wishes.







