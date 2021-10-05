Kareena Kapoor wanted a simple wedding, reveals father Randhir Sakina Mehdi | October 05, 2021 Share

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and shared that his daughter Kareena Kapoor wanted an intimate wedding with only 100 guests.

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor said, “Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’ (I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding’).”

The 41-year-old and actor Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in October, 2012, they will celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary this month.