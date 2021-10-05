Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan remained ‘nervous’ during NCB interrogation Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 05, 2021 Share

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, it has been found that he has been consuming drugs for four years.

The NCB sources have said that Aryan was a frequent drug user and that he consumed drugs during his UK and Dubai stay.

Sources have also revealed that the 23-year-old was crying “inconsolably” during the interrogation. As part of the legal process, the NCB made Aryan to speak with his father Shah Rukh Khan over the telephone. The two spoke for about two minutes.

The probe comes after Aryan, along with several others, were arrested after found to be in possession of drugs.

Meanwhile the latest development on the case revealed that Aryan has been remanded to NCB custody till Thursday, October 7. He was presented in the court earlier on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended.

The NCB had sought the custody of Aryan till October 11 for further investigation.