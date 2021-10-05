When Shah Rukh Khan said son Aryan ‘can do drugs’ Sakina Mehdi | October 05, 2021 Share

In a 1997 interview with Simi Garewal, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that he would not stop his son Aryan Khan from doing drugs.

The 55-year-old stated, “I'm sure you're going to spoil your son. No, not at all I've just told him when he is three or 4 years old he can run after girls, smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can womanize."

Garewal then asked him, “When he is three?”. Khan’s wife Gauri laughed and responded, “yes, when he is two months old."

On Sunday, the 23-year-old was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs case.