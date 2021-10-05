Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses love for son Jeh in throwback post Zainab Nasir | October 05, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with an unseen throwback picture of her baby Jeh Ali Khan on social media.



The Jab We Met actress gushed over her munchkin’s sweet cuddles and hugs.

The couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second son Jeh this February.

Taking to IG, the actress shared glimpses of her baby and penned it with an adorable caption, "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback."





In the picture the little one was spotted sleeping as he donned a white tee and green shorts.

Fans came forward to pen sweet and loving comments for cute baby Jeh.