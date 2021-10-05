Disha Patani aces dance skills at ‘Woman Dance Challenge’ in throwback video Zainab Nasir | October 05, 2021 Share





Actress Disha Patani nailed the ‘Woman Dance Challenge’ on Doja Cat’s song named Woman as she posted glimpses on social media.



Taking to IG, the Radhe star shared a video snippet where she was spotted showcasing her stellar moves and captioned it, "Throwback to us just chilling #womandancechallenge #dojacat."

In the video, Disha sported a pink coloured crop top with baggy pants paired with sneakers and hair neatly tied back in a ponytail.

Fans showered Disha’s post with love in the form of emoticons and appreciated her various talents.

Disha Patani is not only known as the dancing diva but also an outstanding actress who featured in numerous films alongside big actors.







