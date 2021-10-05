Nora Fatehi reminisces upon her career as waitress: ‘It was a side hustle’ Zainab Nasir | October 05, 2021 Share





Actress Nora Fatehi looked back on her job as a waitress in Canada amid teenage years and referred to it as ‘a difficult one’ as she sat for an interview.

In an appearance at the show Star vs. Food, Nora opened up on the complexities of her past career.

In the latest episode of the show, Nora said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

She added, “But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time.”

The Batla House star concluded, “I come from a culture where (being) skinny is not good. We really love thickness and curviness in female bodies. For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That’s a cultural mentality that we have, that’s why we are constantly eating,” she said, adding that their meals comprise ‘big breakfasts’ and ‘big lunches.”