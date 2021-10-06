Here’s how Saif Ali Khan feels about being labeled ‘Bollywood’s fourth Khan’ Sakina Mehdi | October 06, 2021 Share

Indian actor, Saif Ali Khan sat down for an interview with TV host Sidharth Kannan and reacted to being called fourth Khan of Bollywood.

The Tandav actor said he never imagined he would be so successful in the film industry. Moreover, he went on to talk about the qualities of the top three Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The 51-year-old first talked about Salman, he said, “Salman has been a superstar from the first shot he gave and he has just never looked back. Ups and downs or whatever, but his mind is very different. It has taken me a long time to grow up into a person who is capable of shouldering a movie."

While talking about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, Saif stated, "Very wide-sweeping scale of how he sees the world. I am really like a fish-n-chips guy compared to him. He is like an emperor."

The Bhoot Police actor then spoke about his Dil Chahta hai co-star, Aamir, he shared, "Five years later, I kind of understand what he is talking about in terms of how he is applying his mind. I become, roughly like that, much later.”

He concluded, “I think I’ve made a respectable career out of my life so I am very proud of myself and I know I am different from them. They really should be in the same bracket because they are the triumvirate of cinema.”