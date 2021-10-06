Taapsee Pannu on not getting recognition for ‘Pink’: ‘I've never lobbied for awards’ Sakina Mehdi | October 06, 2021 Share

'Taapsee Pannu on not getting recognition for ‘Pink’: ‘I've never lobbied for awards

Bollywood actor, Taapsee Pannu, appeared in an interview with a publication and spoke about not getting any award for her performance in Pink.

The 34-year-old stated, “Please give me one! Whom shall I ask for it? What can I do? I can only perform to my best, and that's all that I have control over. I've never lobbied even for regular awards, which is why it took so long for me to win one. So how will I be able to lobby for a National Award?”

Pannu added, “I have no idea how to go about it other than making sure that if I don't win one [an award] this year, I'll return the next year with another performance."

She further added, "I have kept that attitude since 2016, when I was not acknowledged for Pink. And ever since then, my way of taking revenge has been to come back with a performance every year that's going to make you sit up and take notice of my work. That's all that I have control over, really.”