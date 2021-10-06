Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to getting Emmy nomination Sakina Mehdi | October 06, 2021 Share

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to getting Emmy nomination

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently talked about his international Emmy nomination and said recognition from home is equally important as it is from abroad.

The 47-year-old tapped for a best actor nomination for her role in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men.

The Sacred Games actor stated, “Of course it means that we’re doing something right. An Emmy, even in the international section, is a huge endorsement of excellence. But we don’t have to look westward for approval all the time. Everything we do, we need a pat on the back from the West. This is wrong. To me an acknowledgement of my hard work is just as important from home as it is from abroad.”

Siddiqui also shared, “I was in Cannes with Geetu Mohandas’ Liars Dice, Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav and Nandita Das’ Manto. Mantowas the 9th film of mine that I was in Cannes with. In 2018 Hollywood Reporter called me the Indian Marcello Mastroianni. I couldn’t sleep for days. Marcello Mastroianni is one of my favourite actors. But then so is Dilip Kumar. I’d be just as happy to be compared with him.”