‘Janhit Mein Jaari’: Nushrratt Bharrucha suffers ‘painful’ incident on set: report Zainab Nasir | October 06, 2021 Share

Actress Nushratt Bharuccha has suffered severe leg injury while shooting for a song on the set of Vinod Bhanushali’s Janhit Mein Jaari.



Reports reveal the actress sprained her leg and has been asked to take a break from work.

A source close to ETimes claimed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg."

"Initially, she felt she could take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

The shooting for the song has come to a stop after Bharuchha’s temporary halt.

The Chhalaang actress previously opened up about her her thoughts regarding her latest shoot and even claimed, “Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it." "And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd"