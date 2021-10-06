Photos: Aishwarya Rai takes internet by storm with Dubai event Zainab Nasir | October 06, 2021 Share

Photos: Aishwarya Rai takes internet by storm with Dubai event

Renowned actress Aishwarya Rai headed to Dubai to attend an event representing her cosmetics brand recently.



After spending time at a gala time in Paris and walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, the actress was recently spotted in Dubai.

The Devdas actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses from the event.

In the picture Aishwarya donned a black dress from Sabyasachi with hair styled in loose curls paired with bold eyes and red lips which looked on point.

Her hairstylist George also took to his Instagram handle and gushed over Aishwarya’s beauty as he posted a selfie with her and captioned it saying, “A beautiful end to a beautiful day. How gorgeous is she.”





For those unversed, Aishwarya made headlines after she made a grand appearance at the Burj Khalifa to spread awareness on the Stand Up for Street Harrasment.







