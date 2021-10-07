Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black ensemble, gears up for ‘Sardar Udham’ release Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 07, 2021 Share

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black ensemble, gears up for ‘Sardar Udham’ release

Bollywood’s heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has successfully set his best foot forward in the Indian cinema, as the actor has delivered some stunning performances in various hit films.

Recently, the Raazi actor has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Sardar Udham. The highly-anticipate film is based on the life of revolutionary leader Sardar Udham Singh and has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

While the URI actor is looking forward to the release of the much-awaited film, Vicky is currently busy promoting the movie on social media.

On Wednesday, the actor dropped another dapper image from the promotion. In the shared picture, he opted for a stunning black ensemble, an Indo-Western inspired attire, with long black shirt with a printed black jacket.

Take a look.









The upcoming film Sardar Udham is slated to release on October 16, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Sardar Udham, the Manmarziyaan actor is also working on Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama, opposite Sara Ali Khan.