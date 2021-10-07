‘Sardar Udham’ : Vicky Kaushal’s latest style statement leaves fans in state of frenzy Zainab Nasir | October 07, 2021 Share

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest look from a teaser of film Sardar Udhamhas taken the internet by storm as the actor looks dapper in black.

The actor chose an Indo-Western attire as he donned a long black shirt paired with a printed jacket as he stared widely into the camera.

For those unversed, the film Sardar Udham is based on the story of a legendary Sardar where Vicky will essay a titular role in a turbaned look.

In the latest teaser Vicky had gained a lot of recognition for his epic performance and fans cannot wait to see him showcasing his skills in the actual film.

Sardar Udham is slated to go for a digital streaming on 16 October.

Apart from thisthe actor has numerous other projects lined up in his kitty.








