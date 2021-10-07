Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her tattoo in recent selfie Zainab Nasir | October 07, 2021 Share





Actress Janhvi Kapoor showcased her new tattoo which seemed to be dedicated to someone special as she shared snapshots on social media.



The actress took to Instagram and posted a bunch of selfies clicked during the golden hours of exploration as she visited a temple and enjoyed breathtaking views of the mountains.









The tattoo crafted on her arm was titled ‘I love you my Labbu' which left fans in a state of curiosity behind its hidden meaning.

Many fans were disappointed over her act and regarding this one fan wrote, “She has someone. Let's go somewhere else.”

According to some reports it was claimed that Janhvi’s late mother Sridevi used to call her Labbu as she shared a note on her mother's death anniversary which said, "I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world."