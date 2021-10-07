‘Freddy’: Kartik Aryan undergoes extreme body transformation for film Zainab Nasir | October 07, 2021 Share





‘Freddy’: Kartik Aryan undergoes extreme body transformation for film

Actor Kartik Aryan has reportedly managed to gain 14 kilos for his romantic thrillerFreddy.



In a set time of 10 days, Kartik completed the shooting of his film Dhamaka after which he underwent a process of weight gain for his much awaited film Freddy.

It was required of Kartik to gain at least 12 to 14 kilos for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s directorial film laced with unexpected turns and twists.

For those unversed, the Love Aaj Kal actor worked regularly with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique in order to fulfill the requirements.

In regards to transformations, Samir Jaura the trainer stated, "Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film."







