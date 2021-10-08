Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in support of SRK’s son Aryan: ‘Own everything’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 08, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is the latest celebrity to openly support Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan after the star kid got arrested in Mumbai cruise drugs case.

The 23-year-old Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after a drugs bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday. He's been in the custody of NCB since his arrest.

Showing his support, the War actor took to his Instagram handle and penned down an open letter addressing Aryan.

On Thursday, the Super 30 star posted a picture of Aryan and wrote a letter to inspire him to stay strong despite these testing times.

“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play,” he began.





“You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all,” mentioned Roshan.

The Dhoom 2 star continued, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .Love you man ."

Nearly two million people reacted to the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor’s inspirational words within a few hours on social media.

Apart from Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, prominent stars of Bollywood have come to support Shah Rukh & his family after Aryan's arrest.

Superstar Salman Khan & his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were among the first to pay SRK a visit. SRK & Gauri were also visited by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan & Neelam Kothari and others.