Ranveer Singh touches upon his 'life's big picture' Zainab Nasir | October 08, 2021









Actor Ranveer Singh opened up on his wish of purchasing a farmhouse if his quiz show The Big Picture turns out to be a massive success.



Ranveer plans on purchasing an extravagant farmhouse in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel area.

Amid a press conference for the show Big Picture, the Befikre actor said, “Woah! I would want a lovely house where my wife, my kids and my family are around, playing around joyfully. Everyone is happy and healthy. I don’t know what else to ask other than that I am able to entertain till my last day. This is my life’s big picture.”

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone bought a bungalow for a whopping amount of 22 crore.