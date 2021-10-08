Malaika Arora’s cute video with pet Casper leaves fan smitten Zainab Nasir | October 08, 2021 Share





Actress Malaika Arora shared adorable moments with her pet Casper on social media.



Malaika is an animal lover who often takes her pet out for a stroll in the mornings as the paparazzi never fail to capture her.

The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her happy moments with her beloved pet Casper who was spotted interrupting Malaika in the middle of her intensive workout session.

She captioned the video saying, “Playtime or is it me time ????”





Not long ago, the Dabangg actress posted another cute picture of her pet alongside son Arhaan where the two were spotted relaxing on the comfortable bed.

Fans gushed over Casper's antics.







