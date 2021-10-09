Mumbai court rejects Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan’s bail in cruise ship drugs case Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 09, 2021 Share

A Mumbai magistrate court rejected the bail applications filed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and anchor-model Munmun Dhamecha on Friday.

The 23-year-old Aryan, along with several others, was arrested by the Control Bureau (NCB), after found to be in possession of drugs.

After the hearing on Friday, Aryan and ARrbaaz were sent to Arthur road prison. According to the Hindustan Times, the court said his bail application was not maintainable. The two other young men who were arrested along with Aryan also had their bail petitions dismissed.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan became very emotional after meeting his father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in custody. According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan sought NCB’s permission for meet with his son.

Sources have revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years. According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.