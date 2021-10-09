Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams false rumors of affair after announcing spilt with Naga Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 09, 2021 Share

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams false rumors of affair after announcing spilt with Naga

Popular South Indian Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had officially announced their separation a week ago on social media.

While the news of couple’s split has left their fans heartbroken, speculations and rumors around their failed marriage are still making rounds on the internet.

Recently, the Family Man 2 actress took to her social media to address the buzzing rumors and slammed netizens for making relentless personal attacks.

On Friday, the 34-year-old actress has issued a statement addressing rumors claiming that she has had affairs, never wanted children and has had abortions.

Taking to her Twitter, she said that these are personal attacks and she is not going to let them break her. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.

Last Saturday, Samantha and Chaitanya, who were married for almost four years, issued similar statements to inform fans about their separation. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in an Instagram post.