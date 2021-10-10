Kiara Advani loves her acting career: ‘it’s the most important thing’ Sakina Mehdi | October 10, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani sat down for an interview with Indian publication and opened up about how she manages to stay away from controversies.

The Shershaah actor shared, “I feel I'm here because firstly I'm an actor and that's my job. That is what I love and that is something and that's why I want my audience to know me through my films and my characters.”

She went on, “That's why when people come up and call me Preeti or Dimple, it's very overwhelming because then you feel like that you have done your job well. Because they(audiences) feel like they know my character and that's the way I look at it."

The 29-year-old said she stays away from anything that may divert her attention from work, “All the other stuff today be it social media or all the other avenues which are very accessible as actors or which are accessible for people but for me, I still feel like that I never want the focus to ever divert from my way. I always want my work to say because that's what I'm here for and that's the most important thing.”

Advani added, “So nothing else, I don't focus on the other aspect. For me, the first and most important part is that I play the stories or I want to be a part of a story or a film. I want people to know me for my work. Sometimes, my silent stand is my most strongest stand."