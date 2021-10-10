Sara Ali Khan looks divine in white ethnic ensemble, shares snaps from Udaipur trip Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 10, 2021 Share

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is enjoying some quality time with her friends and family in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actress is documenting her incredible experience of visiting lakes and historical temples so her social media as well.

Sharing a few glimpses from her travel diary, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress has left her admirers stunned with her gorgeous style statements from the City of Lakes.

Keeping her fashion game on, the Simmba starlet’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet as she flaunted her love for ethnic wear.





Sharing three pictures in the post, the Pataudi princess was seen winning hearts as she wore an all white embroidered ensemble. In the picture, Sara could be seen enjoying the lake view donning the dreamy white outfit.

In another picture, the actress looked stunning in her pink and white outfit with floral print. She completed her look with open tresses and traditional jhumkas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, has wrapped the shooting of Atrangi Re, which will also star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead.