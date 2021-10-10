Abhishek Bachchan makes beautiful memories with ‘better half’ Aishwarya Rai in Dubai Zainab Nasir | October 10, 2021 Share

Famed Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan shares fond memories with his wife Aishwarya Rai in Dubai as he poses under the sun.



Aishwarya clicked her husband Abhishek’s best pictures which showcased that she was his photographer for the trip.

The couple headed to a beach in Dubai as they posted breathtaking pictures with a backdrop of stunning views.

The Dostana star captioned the pictures saying, “Sun, sand and sea! #dubai ooroyalmirage.”









In the picture Abhishek was spotted gazing at the peaceful sea under the golden scorching sun with his back towards the camera.

Fans took to the comments section and showered his post with love as they praised his look and wished him ‘safe travels’.

One fan wrote, “Enjoy with the better half.”

While another said, “What a view bachchan you are a lucky person.”

For those unversed, Aishwarya headed to Dubai with her husband and daughter to spread awareness on street harassment after walking the ramp in Paris at the Fashion Week.