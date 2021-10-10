Kiara Advani gushes over her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘It is easier to work with him’ Zainab Nasir | October 10, 2021 Share





Kiara Advani gushes over her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘ It is easier to work with him’

Kiara Advani opened up on her on screen experience with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as they paired up for a project together.



Kiara has answered questions regarding her love life multiple times after fans speculated their romantic interest in each other.

In an interview with ETimes, the Shershaah actress said, "Honestly, you can’t create chemistry or anything like that. It's always in the scene, in the story and what’s written. No two actors can just go and create something that's not on paper and that's not being shot, for the audience to feel that way."

The actress further explained, "What Sid and I portrayed was what happened in their lives. Had she (Dimple) not shared her story and had we not known about their relationship through Vikram’s family, we would not have been able to recreate that. The fact that it’s a true story makes it all the more special. Somewhere both of us can say that we acted really well (laughs). Sid’s a wonderful co-star and a wonderful actor so that just makes it easier to work with someone like that.”

Recently, Kiara referred to Sidharth as one of her ‘closest friends’.