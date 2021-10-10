Shruti Haasan details over benefits of mental health therapy Zainab Nasir | October 10, 2021 Share





Actress Shruti Haasan revealed the importance of therapy for mental health as she sat for a candid chat with a publication.



Shruti is very vocal on such topics and has been a source of support for many people through her self- help tips.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Shruti said, “Yes, I think it was one of those times where it heightened the awareness. I think that’s one of the best things that has come out of this situation, if you had to look at the silver lining. People are now speaking about mental health , the conversation is open and people are talking about getting the help they need.”

She added, “I have always said this, if you have fever, migraine or stomach ache, the first day you will take an aspirin or a disprin, the second day you will be like, ‘mum I am not doing good’, and the third day you will go to the doctor. So it’s very odd to treat the brain any differently. It’s the mind, it’s the way it operates, it’s chemicals. It’s so many things to do with the functioning of your body actually.”

The Welcome Back actress stated facts elaborating on the benefits of therapy, “I have personally benefited so much from therapy, specifically talk therapy. But for some people if it's more of a chemical imbalance then you need medication. It’s literally like being a diabetes patient and needing to take insulin. If you tell a diabetes patient, ‘I think it’s crazy that you take insulin’, they will think you’re crazy telling me what to do for me.”

Shruti concluded by saying, “I think the beautiful thing about India is we also feel, ‘Are, if you just want to talk, then talk to me. I am your friend, husband, mom - I love you.”