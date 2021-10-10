Shilpa Shetty shares words of wisdom in new post Zainab Nasir | October 10, 2021 Share





Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a piece of advice in the form of a cryptic post on social media.



The advice was based on ‘choosing the right track’ which could serve as a source of motivation to act on one’s goals.

The Dhadkan star’s latest post by Will Rogers said, “Even if you are on the right track, you get run over if you just sit there. We’ve got a plan, and it’s a good one. Everything is ready so... We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But, of course, it isn’t. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn’t enough. At some point - sooner rather than later - we need to get moving.”





Apart from this Shilpa has been a constant source of support for fans with tips that boost levels of motivation as previously she shared her thoughts on ‘happiness and pleasure’.

The latest quote stated, “Happiness is neither virtue nor pleasure nor this thing nor that bit simply growth. We are happy when we are growing. Only humans “grow” in a way that means something more than adding to our dimensions. When we say we’ve grown, we mean we’ve had experiences, good and bad; we’ve learned lessons, painful and easy; we’ve opened ourselves to new things.”