Kiara Advani reacts to people calling her Hema Malini’s lookalike Sakina Mehdi | October 11, 2021 Share

Kiara Advani reacts to people calling her Hema Malini’s lookalike

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shared how she feels about being compared to veteran actress Hema Malini.

The Shershaah star told an Indian publication that she wants to be known for who she is and finds the comparisons to Malini weird.

The 29-year-old stated, “It’s truly an honor to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

Advani then talked about a fan named Aishwarya who recreates her looks and is being called her doppelganger, she said, “I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life."

The actor added, "She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are."